REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS FROM CBD WELCOME- SPUKI MULEMWA

REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS FROM CBD WELCOME

19/7/23

The New Dawn Administration must be commended for the courageous move of removing street vendors from Lusaka’s CBD.

It’s our sincere hope and prayer that this courageous move will not be politicized and taken out of context.

Whilst we are cognizant of the fact that citizens including street vendors, need to fend for their families, this must be done within the confines of the law

Street vending in Lusaka’s CBD had become an eyesore and a danger to citizens including street vendors themselves conducting business in the CBD, as there was nowhere to pass for pedestrians and motorists to drive let alone park their vehicles.

More over, the environment in which street vending was being conducted is a health hazard due to poor sanitation and lack of proper waste disposal management.

However, we are comforted by the information from the Ministry of Local Government, that there are available trading spaces in markets where those removed from the streets can trade from.

In view of the foregoing, we appeal to street vendors to coperate with the local authorities and relocate to designated trading areas.

Meanwhile, we make an enerst appeal to local authorities to provide more new trading spaces to accomodate the growing numbers of those wishing to trade in designated areas.

Statement issued by;

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

SPUKI MULEMWA.