REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS HALTED

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural development NOT to remove street vendors from undesignated trading places until further consultations are held.

This afternoon, President HICHILEMA chaired a meeting at State House to review the directive given yesterday by Local Government and Rural Development Minister GARY NKOMBO for vendors to leave the streets by Monday January 16, 2023.

The meeting was attended by a committee of Ministers, Secretary to the Cabinet, the Mayor of Lusaka and all Seven Members of Parliament in Lusaka District.

After the meeting, Mr. NKOMBO said stakeholders have indicated that adequate time and information was not given in relation to the directive.

He said on Monday, his Ministry will start the consultation process by holding a meeting with all the Seven MPs and Councillors in the City of Lusaka.

Mr. NKOMBO said the consultations will be with stakeholders who will include traders, local authorities and health authorities.

He further said Friday January 20th has been designated as a day of cleaning trading places and streets by all stakeholders across the country.

Mr. NKOMBO has appealed to all traders, business community, churches, Civil society organisations and Nongovernmental organisations to join the consultations in order to arrive at a permanent solution to the matter which is of national interest.

Meanwhile, Mr NKOMBO thanked PF Acting President GIVEN LUBINDA for allowing PF Members of Parliament in Lusaka to attend the meeting at State House.