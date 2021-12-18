REMOVAL OF SUBSIDIES ON BEER.

By Eben Sibbuku

Every evening the senior officers would assemble in the Senior Officers Mess to drink their heads off until the small hours of the night. This was because the beer was heavily subsidized by the army. A bottle of beer was K5 only.

One day a new camp Commander was posted to head the camp. On his arrival every soldier was happy because for a long time they had been trying to have the old Commander removed.

One morning the new Commander called a meeting of senior officers at the mess. He explained that things were going to be improved like housing, working hours and children’s education and schools. The schools in the camp were a sorry sight, kids were sitting on the floor and no text books. The pass rate was nothing to talk about.

Everybody was happy, “This is the commander we want.”

He explained that there was no money from the ministry for these improvements, “This is what we will do, the subside on beer which is K4, will be removed and channeled to buy school desks.”

Suddenly a lot of hands shot up in the air, he stopped talking asked what the problem was, “Sir, you want us to pay K9 per beer? Do you realize that most of the junior officers will not be able to afford beer at that price?” A fat officer asked.

“Unfortunately yes, the price will go up to K9, but your children will have desks and books. Look most of them are discouraged because of bad schools.” He tried to explain, but there were shouts against the removing of subsidies. Despite the objections, he said, “Tomorrow beer will be K9, our children need the sibsidy. This meeting is closed.”

That evening some senior officers bought several crates beer each saying, ” this will take me a few days!”