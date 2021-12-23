REMOVE MIDDLEMEN TO REDUCE COST OF FUEL – OLIVER SAASA

Economist Professor Oliver Saasa has urged government to remove middlemen in fuel procurement in order to reduce the cost of the commodity following the removal of subsidies.

Professor Saasa says this will also mean reviewing the tender process to ensure that the right bidders for the supply of fuel are awarded the contracts.

He said government should also thoroughly explain why it was necessary to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity before its good intentions are misunderstood by the ordinary Zambians.

Professor Saasa said the recent removal of subsidies on fuel is a necessary evil which the country needed but said government must also come up with measures which will help lessen the impact of such a move on ordinary Zambians