Remove ‘robot’ Haaland from EPL – Over 1.8 million people petition UK govt

Over 1.8 million people have signed the petition calling on the United Kingdom and Parliament to remove Erling Haaland from the English Premier League.

According to the petitioners, the Norwegian international, who is currently playing for Manchester City in the Premier League, should be removed from the league for being a robot.

Erling Haaland has taken the English Premier League by storm since joining the Citizens from Germain Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals in the opening 8 games of the Premier League season and has produced 5 goals after matchday 3 in the ongoing 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

He has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

He has now become the monster in the league and rivals’ fans are not having it as they have petitioned the UK government to remove him from the league.

As of the time, this story was filed, the petition has been signed by over 1.8 million people in less than 24 hours.