RENOWNED CHOMA BUSINESSMAN, CLERGY ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING FORMER WIFE

Renowned Choma businessman and clergy, Baker Chakwana, was arrested for assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to his former wife, Silvia Ng’andu, aged 49.

This occurred after Chakwana became angry because his ex-wife accused him of going out with one of his workers.

Ng’andu, who sustained injuries on both hands, reported the incident at Choma Police Station on 31st December 2024, around 10:45 hours.

Chakwana, 49, the Managing Director of Grand Southern Executive Hotel in the Mochipapa area, was said to have used an unknown object to commit the assault.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, noted in a statement availed to Byta FM News that on the material day, the victim was in the kitchen preparing breakfast when Chakwana walked in and grabbed her phone.

Daka explained that the suspect started beating the victim and, in the process, she sustained injuries, while her iPod phone was also damaged after it was thrown on the floor by the attacker in the presence of their son.

He said a medical report was issued to the complainant and was signed by medical personnel on 31st December 2024.

Daka stated that Chakwana was formally charged and arrested for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on 1st January 2025 and remains in police custody awaiting court appearance.

