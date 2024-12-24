RENOWNED COMEDIAN JAMES SAIDI DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT.



A devastating road traffic accident has claimed the life of James Saidi, a 29-year-old celebrated comedian from Livingstone.



James, affectionately known as Uncle Jimmie or James Ndambo Junior, succumbed to his injuries at the Livingstone University Teaching Hospital around 07:00 hrs today.





Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka says the accident occurred around 04:40 hrs along Kafubu Road.



Mr. Daka says James was driving a Toyota Corolla (AJB 7794) and due excessive speed, he failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road, and collided with a tree.





He says James sustained a cut on the forehead and general body pains, while his passenger, 34-year-old Lovemore Chitambo, suffered cuts on the left hand and right eye, as well as general body pains.





Mr. Daka says Chitambo is currently admitted to the same hospital and the vehicle’s front part was extensively damaged in the crash.



He adds that the body of James Saidi has been deposited in the mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.





The tragic loss of James Saidi has sent shockwaves through the community, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and loved ones.



RIP 🙏



Dr. Constance Nalishebo Muleabai

Livingstone Mayor