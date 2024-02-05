Renowned Kenyan actor ‘Charlie’ dies aged 38

Famous Kenyan actor Charles Ouda popularly known as Charlie has passed away at the age of 38.

His family said in a statement that he passed away on Saturday night, without giving further details.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The family appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of his grieving fiancée Ciru Muriuki and the entire family.

Ms Muriuki, a former BBC Africa presenter, and Ouda shared the news of their engagement in September last year.

Ouda was not just an actor but also a film director, songwriter, filmmaker, scriptwriter, voice-over artist and event manager. He was also a television show host.

He is best known for hosting popular Kenyan kids show Know Zone, TV drama series Makutano Junction, among others.

Ouda had bagged several awards including 2016 Best Director Prize and the 72-Hour Shoot Out Judges Choice Award at the Asian American Film Lab Awards.

MultiChoice Kenya, an entertainment firm, said Ouda was a beacon of hope in the film industry.