RENOWNED MEDIA PERSONALITY EMMANUEL “DJ FRESH” NYONI EYES KABWATA SEAT ON DP TICKET

In what’s fast becoming common trend, another member of the Fourth Estate has abandoned the booth and joined mainstream Political participation.

Media personality, fitness enthusiast and Kabwata legend Emmanuel Nyoni popularly known by his Radio name DJ FRESH has applied to be adopted as Parliamentary candidate for Kabwata on the Democratic Party(DP)ticket.

He joins six(6) other candidates vying for adoption on the party’s ticket.

Mr Nyoni, aka DJ Fresh, is a family man, a devout Catholic that has lived in Kabwata since 1975.

He came to media prominence in the early 1990s on various media houses and to this day still spearheads Social awareness campaigns on countless social actions through Media.

He is also an ardent supporter of Liverpool FC and his neighborhood team – City of Lusaka.

DJ Fresh, has been known to never shy away from taking a positions on National matters.