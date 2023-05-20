Renowned US Cleric, Timothy Keller, Dies At 72

Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, died on Friday at home after battling pancreatic cancer for three years at the age of 72.

His family disclosed that he died with his wife of 48 years, Kathy, by his side on Friday.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, his son, Michael Keller wrote “Timothy J. Keller, husband, father, grandfather, mentor, friend, pastor, and scholar died this morning at home.

“Dad waited until he was alone with Mom. She kissed him on the forehead and he breathed his last breath. We take comfort in some of his last words, There is no downside for me leaving, not in the slightest. See you soon Dad.”

Keller and his family launched Redeemer in 1989, and the congregation went on to welcome more than 5,000 attendees across its multiple locations each week.

Credit: Twitter | timkellernyc