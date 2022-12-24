REPEAL OF SECTION 69 OF THE PENAL CODE IS A JOB HALF DONE FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

….the Police still has power to arrest and charge any person with criminal defamation of the President based on provisions of Chapter 18 of the Penal Code – Isaac Mwanza

Lusaka, Saturday, December 24, 2022 ( Smart Eagles )

THE REPEAL of the law on defamation of the President from the Penal Code by Parliament is a job half done for President Hichilema’s administration for which he must be commended but the President must be encouraged to do more, says Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza.

“The repeal of Section 69 of the Penal Code will not significantly change Zambia’s democratic landscape unless President Hichilema and his administration proceeds to further repeal the entire Chapter 18, inclusive of Chapter 8, of the Penal Code which maintains criminal defamation on the statutes,” said Mr Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza observed that the repealed Section 69 was solely used for convenience by the Zambia Police in charging persons that issue defamatory remarks against the President because even after the repeal, the Police still has power to arrest and charge any person with criminal defamation of the President based on provisions of Chapter 18 of the Penal Code.

Mr Mwanza has since advised the public that it is too early for anyone to celebrate the repeal of Section 69 of the Penal Code as a victory for democracy until Chapter 18 of the Penal Code is repealed.

“As you may see from Chapter 18 of the Penal Code, the law is replete with many provisions for charging persons with defamation of the President even in the absence of the repealed Section 69 of the Penal Code,” he said.