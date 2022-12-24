REPEAL OF THE LAW ON DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT FROM THE PENAL CODE DRAWS MIXED REACTIONS

By Michael Kaluba

The repeal of the law on defamation of the President from the penal code by parliament has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders with Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza saying it is a job half done for president Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, which he says must do more.

Mr. Mwanza who has commended President Hichilema, is however of the view that the repeal of section 69 of the penal code will not significantly change Zambia’s democratic landscape unless the entire chapter 18,inclusive of chapter 8 of the penal code, is repealed as it still grants the police power to arrest and charge any person with criminal defamation of the President.

Mr. Mwanza has since advised the public that it is too early for anyone to celebrate the repeal of section 69 of the penal code as a victory for democracy until chapter 18 of the penal code is repealed because it still maintains criminal defamation on the statutes.

And Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress –PEP- President Sean Tembo says there is nothing to celebrate about the abolishment of section 69 of the penal code act, cap 87 of the laws of Zambia unless president Hakainde Hichilema announces repeal of his regime alleged appetite to use lawfare to stifle the liberties

and freedoms of citizens and political opponents.

Mr. Tembo is of the view that the President and the Zambia Police had already made the transition from using this law to abuse section 65 of the cyber security and cybercrimes act no. 2 of 2021 accusing them of using hate speech against the president.

Meanwhile, Centre for Policy Dialogue –CPD- Executive Director Caroline Katotobwe has commended President Hichilema for repealing the defamation of the President law saying this action gives stakeholders hope that similar retrogressive laws will be repealed and replaced by more progressive laws for the betterment of the people of Zambia.

PHOENIX NEW