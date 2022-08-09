Report before deadline or drop, new teachers told

ANY of the over 30,000 recently recruited teachers who will not have reported for work at their respective stations by next month will be replaced.

Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphane Chimuka said district returns are expected to be received on September 23 this year.

Ms Chimuka said the district returns will include details of teachers who would have reported for duty by the deadline and those who would have not done so.

“So far, teachers are still reporting and everything is going on well at district level. We have given the recruited teachers a deadline and if they do not report by that day, they will be replaced.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail