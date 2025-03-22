Report husbands who refuse joint accounts, ZNS commander urges officers’ wives!

Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, has urged the wives of his officers to report their husbands to the administration if they refuse to open a joint bank account.

Commander Solochi has warned that officers who do not comply with the directive to open joint accounts with their wives risk being dismissed from service.

Speaking to the ZNS Women’s Group in Musakamba camp, Mkushi, Lt. Gen. Solochi emphasized that through a joint account, officers’ wives should also receive text message notifications for their spouses’ financial transactions.

Furthermore, he stated that the service will not permit any officer to divorce his wife and remarry.

-Diamond TV