Report husbands who refuse joint accounts, ZNS commander urges officers’ wives!
Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, has urged the wives of his officers to report their husbands to the administration if they refuse to open a joint bank account.
Commander Solochi has warned that officers who do not comply with the directive to open joint accounts with their wives risk being dismissed from service.
Speaking to the ZNS Women’s Group in Musakamba camp, Mkushi, Lt. Gen. Solochi emphasized that through a joint account, officers’ wives should also receive text message notifications for their spouses’ financial transactions.
Furthermore, he stated that the service will not permit any officer to divorce his wife and remarry.
-Diamond TV
Wow..really being a control “freak”…now want to mirco manage the personal lives of officers…
Is this what it means to be in the service of bwana Solochi has gone too far, and just breeding descent among his officers. Next he will forcing the to be SDA, just because that is what he believes in….
Which law is this man basing his musings on. Your mandate ends on official functionalities and not what you feel. Your instructions are lawless. A man can marry and divorce if the marriage cannot work. I am not encouraging divorce, but your advise is illegal. Your command ends with official duties. You can engage charplins to help you manage the officers if they are experiencing domestic issues.
That’s the problem of having someone who was a corporal to become Commandant. Always controlling. Illegal orders or directives. Uzapezeka ku court one day.
These are the appointments Hakainde makes.
Yesterday it was his relatives PS secretary telling people to have carnal knowledge of convict spouses.
Is this the same Silochi that was abusing his own niece when she was still under 10 years old?
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Focus on your job and leave personal issues to individuals. That the problem with people who want to sound clever. They make silly public statements.
Indeed