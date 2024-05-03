REPORT NON-PERFORMING GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND WE WILL ACT, HH TELLS CHAVUMA RESIDENTS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to report non-performing government officials, including Members of Parliament, to him for further action.

President Hichilema warned that he will not hesitate to “put aside” anyone who is not willing to work.

The President said government officials and elected leaders are in office to work for the people and that non-performance will not be condoned.

President Hichilema’s remarks come in the wake of complaints by some Chavuma residents that they have not benefited from Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This was during a public rally in Chavuma where he addressed several residents who welcomed him in the district as part of his working visit to North-Western Province.