REPRIMAND SENIOR UPND LEADERS INSULTING CATHOLIC BISHOPS



…unless the fight against the Church has been sanctioned by yourself, SP tells Hichilema



Lusaka… Sunday March 16, 2025



A member of the Socialist Party’s Central Committee, Fletcher Kalobwe, has strongly condemned remarks made by UPND Bweengwa MP Kasauta Michelo, in which he allegedly labeled Catholic Bishops as criminals.





Mr Kalobwe described the comments as “unfortunate and disrespectful,” emphasizing that such inflammatory language should have no place in public discourse, particularly when directed at religious leaders.





He stated that the Catholic Bishops have long been champions of peace, unity, and national development, playing a crucial role in democracy, human rights, and social justice in Zambia.





He called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reprimand senior UPND leaders who have recently criticized the Catholic Bishops, urging them to retract their statements and offer sincere apologies to both the Bishops and the wider Catholic community.





Mr Kalobwe warned that failure by the President to condemn or discipline those involved would be interpreted as tacit approval of the attacks on the Church.





He stressed that the country faces pressing issues requiring collective effort, adding that the Catholic Bishops should not be viewed as part of the nation’s problems.



Furthermore, he urged the UPND government to shift its focus from attacking the Church to fulfilling the promises made to the Zambian people.





He reminded the ruling party and President Hichilema of their responsibility to promote respect, tolerance, and civility in public discourse, even in times of disagreement.