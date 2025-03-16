REPRIMAND SENIOR UPND LEADERS INSULTING CATHOLIC BISHOPS
…unless the fight against the Church has been sanctioned by yourself, SP tells Hichilema
Lusaka… Sunday March 16, 2025
A member of the Socialist Party’s Central Committee, Fletcher Kalobwe, has strongly condemned remarks made by UPND Bweengwa MP Kasauta Michelo, in which he allegedly labeled Catholic Bishops as criminals.
Mr Kalobwe described the comments as “unfortunate and disrespectful,” emphasizing that such inflammatory language should have no place in public discourse, particularly when directed at religious leaders.
He stated that the Catholic Bishops have long been champions of peace, unity, and national development, playing a crucial role in democracy, human rights, and social justice in Zambia.
He called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reprimand senior UPND leaders who have recently criticized the Catholic Bishops, urging them to retract their statements and offer sincere apologies to both the Bishops and the wider Catholic community.
Mr Kalobwe warned that failure by the President to condemn or discipline those involved would be interpreted as tacit approval of the attacks on the Church.
He stressed that the country faces pressing issues requiring collective effort, adding that the Catholic Bishops should not be viewed as part of the nation’s problems.
Furthermore, he urged the UPND government to shift its focus from attacking the Church to fulfilling the promises made to the Zambian people.
He reminded the ruling party and President Hichilema of their responsibility to promote respect, tolerance, and civility in public discourse, even in times of disagreement.
Similarly why cant the Catholic Church deal with Priest defiling the Pulpit with political rethoric? Is that the role of Priests?
Individuals have been called out in the catholic church. That doesnt mean the entire church is wrong?
Similarly the Bweengwa MP has been pointed out as accusing the entire church. He has dared that he be proved. Mweetwa pointed out at the actions of one Priest. Is Mweetwa the entire leadership?
If we are going to allow petty issues to wreck an entire nation to protect individuals. There will be no nation left.
The Church, as the Ndola Archbishop did. He directed Priests to desist from using the Pulpit to spread a message that seeks to divide the nation. Politics have no place in the church.
Bishop Alick Banda is a compromised person and is not in a position to comment on any issue in Politics. If the Bweengwa MP did “in fact” state such words. The MPs have written to the Speaker to address this. Kafwya should now take what happens in the house and use it as a basis to maliciously act in an dishonourable manner. The house has its rules.
When those placed in authority fail to discipline their members, expect free for all chaos.
Before we get there. The Church needs to remind its Priest of their calling and not misinform them as we saw Banda rush to do.
In the same manner, if the Bweengwa MP erred the Speaker quickly needs to deal with the member, If he so uttered those words.