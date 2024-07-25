Republican lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris for ‘misleading’ Congress about the well-being of Joe Biden

A House Republican lawmaker, Andy Ogles, R-Tenn. is filing articles of impeachment against US Vice President Kamala Harris over her handling of the border and for allegedly ‘misleading’ the people and Congress about the well-being of President Joe Biden.

The two articles of impeachment come two days after Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris to take his place at the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket.

The first article of impeachment, “willful refusal to uphold the immigration laws,” stems from her alleged “inaction” with border security and immigration law as the “border czar.”

The second article of impeachment, “breach of public trust,” alleges that Harris “knowingly misled” the public and Congress about “the physical and cognitive well-being” of Biden.

“Kamala Devi Harris has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration law, and a palpable indifference to people of the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States,” the impeachment articles state.

“During her tenure as the designated border czar, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency ‘encountered’ nearly 302,000 illegal aliens at the southwest border in December 2023, the highest monthly total ever recorded and representing 4 consecutive months of over 240,000 illegal aliens ‘encounters.'”

The filing also lists some crimes allegedly committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally, including the death of student Laken Riley.

“In all of this, Kamala Devi Harris willfully and systematically refused to uphold the immigration laws, failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromised public safety, and violated the rule of law, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the articles read.

Ogles called on Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden, citing his health, an action that would make her the acting president.

It comes as a growing number of Republican lawmakers question what Harris knew about Biden’s mental state.