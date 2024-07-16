The Republican Party has formally nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee for a third cycle in a row, cementing his status as the GOP leader nearly a decade after first ascending to the top of the party.

Inside the convention hall, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs cheered wildly as state after state voted their support for Trump’s second term.

The announcement represents a remarkable moment for the former president, who over the last three years has faced rebuke for the Jan. 6 riot, multiple criminal indictments, political setbacks and most recently, an assassination attempt.

Trump is the first convicted felon to become a major-party presidential nominee.