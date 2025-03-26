BREAKING: Donald Trump gets nightmare news from his own party as Republican Senator Roger Wicker reveals that the Senate Armed Services Committee will investigate the disastrous war plans group chat scandal.





And it gets even worse for MAGA…



“We’re going to look into this and see what the facts are, but it’s definitely a concern. And you can be sure the committee, House and Senate, will be looking into this,” Wicker told CNN.





“And it appears that mistakes were made, no question,” he added.



Wicker serves as chairman of the aforementioned committee. In other words, if he says that there’s going to be an investigation, then there’s going to be an investigation.





The quickly expanding scandal kicked off when the Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that he had been accidentally added to a Signal group chat including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Vice President J.D.





In it, the Trump officials discussed sensitive war plans for attacking the Houthis in Yemen — before the attacks had been carried out. Goldberg was given access to information that could have endangered American servicemen and women.





Donald Trump himself has tried to downplay the disastrous security breach, dismissing it as a “glitch.” Of course, any investigation will reveal that it was not a glitch but instead an act of stunning incompetence.