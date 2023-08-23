Rescued Chibok Girl, Mary Nkeki, Begs To Properly Marry Boko Haram Terrorist Husband

Mary Nkeki, the Chibok schoolgirl rescued recently has pleaded to be allowed to properly marry her repentant Boko Haram “husband”.

Mary was forcefully married to one of the terrorists before the two of them escaped from the enclave of the terrorists in Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

During an interaction with journalists at the command and control centre of “Operation Hadin Kai” in Maiduguri, the state capital, where she was presented to the public by the theatre commander, Maj. Gen Gold Chibuisi, the rescued girl who is number 55 on the list of missing Chibok schoolgirls said she escaped together with her “husband” from captivity.

She narrated that on the day of her escape, she together with her repentant terrorist husband disguised to be a former fighter of the terrorists on pretending to be going somewhere, before later escaping at night through the Dikwa area where they were rescued by the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai.

Mary revealed that said she gave birth to a girl child, but lost the baby due to harsh conditions while in captivity.

In her words:

“What I want to do now is to marry my husband that escaped with me. I don’t want to go back to school so as to avoid being abducted again as before. This is my 10th year in the hands of the terrorists. I married two different husbands during my captivity. We were suffering there until God gave us the opportunity to escape.

“My husband was formerly a Boko Haram fighter, but has now repented and surrendered. Two more Chibok schoolgirls are still in the place I escaped from. I gave birth to a baby girl to one of the fighters but she died after her birth,” Nkeki said.