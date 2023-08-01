Rescued Kenya cult followers to face murder charge

Forty-one people who were rescued from a doomsday cult in Kenya earlier this year are to be charged alongside the leader with murder and other offences.

Prosecutors say the victims-turned-suspects were parents or grandparents of children who died or are missing – and allege that they were culpable for what happened to them.

The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, is accused of encouraging his followers to starve themselves to death to enter heaven before the world ended.

Police investigating the apparent mass suicide have so far exhumed over 400 bodies from the Shakahola forest in south-eastern Kenya.

More than 600 people are still missing.