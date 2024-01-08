Rescuers pull out 15 trapped Zimbabwe miners alive

All fifteen miners trapped in a Zimbabwean gold mine for four days have been rescued.

Mines Minister Soda Zhemu said the workers were healthy and conscious.

The Redwing gold mine owned by Metallon Corporation caved in after the shaft collapsed on Thursday.

Officials said an earth tremor might have caused the accident.

Families of the trapped workers have been camping at the mine site in the mining village of Penhalongato – 270 km (167 miles) east of the capital Harare – waiting for the rescue.

The area is home to many undocumented workers who scrape a living amid economic hardship.