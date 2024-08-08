Reserve officer in Muleya murder turns into state witness … While charging Chipyoka with murder, and 3 others with murder and aggravated robbery
By Esther Chisola
Police have turned police reserve William Shawa into a state witness while Francis Chipyoka, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority director general Guntila Muleya, has been charged with murder.
And Chipyoka has discontinued the application to present himself before court, following the police move to charge him…
How have turned him into a state witness when he is an accomplice?
He has given you all the information, so go ahead and have him prosecuted.
Let’s not play games over such serious matters.
It’s not theft, but MURDER!
They didn’t say he is free Boss, they just specified who have been charged with murder, there are many charges and this reserve will have his share, otherwise he is not walking away free from this. You are very right by saying he is an accomplice