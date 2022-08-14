RESHUFFLE YOUR APPOINTEES, VJ TIPS HH

POLITICAL warhorse Vernon Mwaanga has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider reshuffling some of his non performing political appointments as a way of marking his administration’s first year in office.

Dr Mwaanga said the party should re-look their election manifesto and identify areas needing urgent attention due to obvious constraints of inheriting a Government faced with numerous challenges.

“On balance, l give the New Dawn Government 70 per cent performance in the one year, the President should revisit some senior appointments, particularly those who have proved to be none performers, or who can perform better in other portfolios,” he said.