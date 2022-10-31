RESHUFFLES AND NEEDED ASAP- Thomas Sipalo,

RESHUFFLES AND NEEDED ASAP,

Good coach,no players..

As we commemorate 31 years of the first ever democratic elect to 31st Oct,

I would like to thank all Zambians for being so united,I would like to give praise to the current govt for giving us free Education which is very important,the current new Dawn administration have performed well in other areas and is failing to tick in other sectors like labour,health etc.

However ,’kukamba chilungamo pamenso pa Mulungu ‘ the new Dawn admission is the only government so far with weakest cabinet ,the majority ministers are nothing but mere political passengers riding on the presidents name and people’s hate for PF’s return,most ministries are performing below the people’s expectations e.g information,labour,health,SME’s,Green Economy,Agriculture etc.

The sooner the president the president Hakainde Hichilema realise that, the better for him,its time the president shake up his cabinet and do reshuffles, if possible drop some then add some new sharp politicians,most current ministers are too comfortable in their offices doing nothing.

The president lack players in his team,as at now he is the coach and player himself,without him or the nothing moves,his media team is blunt,they dont set agendas,there’s a big information vacuum between Govt and the people,

mostly the citizens only come to know the truth of what’s happening,if the new Dawn is attacked and are reacting to the allegations.

The president need ministers with strong characteristics like the late Ben Tetamashimba,Mike Mulongoti,Ng’andu Magande,the late Mundia Sikatana etc.

It’s unfortunate that his team is full of position fillers with no political impact or influence whatsoever.

Meanwhile dstv prices must fall.

I remain 100% Komboni,

Thomas Sipalo,

#KomboniPresident .