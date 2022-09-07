A man was allegedly trying to rape a 61-year-old woman after raping her goat, according to residents of the Mthunzini community in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. They then beat him to death and burned his body.

The woman reportedly narrowly avoided being raped on Monday, September 5, when she retaliated when the suspect tried to enter her house.

The man raped her goat before trying to break in, and she was awakened by sounds from her goat outside.

The criminal was apprehended and thrashed till he passed away. He was killed by neighborhood residents using bricks and stones before being set ablaze.

Meanwhile, South Africans have hailed members of the community for their action, saying that the justice system favours criminals in the country.

Commenting on the incident, one Ruth said her mother and aunt were murdered in the same community.

“I will never ever forget that place Mtunzini, my mom was murdered when I was just 11 years old, her body was found after 7 days. Not so long ago my mom’s sister was also murdered after going home from a function. She was murdered about 15 minutes from her residence. Thanks to God this lady is safe.” she wrote.