MP TAKES CDF TRACTOR TO HIS FARM

…residents call for the arrest of Kankoyo MP, for diverting a CDF procured tractor to work on his farm….

Auditors have retrieved a tractor from the farm of Heartson Mabeta.

The tractor was bought through CDF by UPND Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta.

Mabeta got the CDF procured tractor and took it to his farm without authority.

Rwsidents in Mufulilra are calling for the arrest of Mabeta.