RESIDENTS REJOICE AS STREET LIGHTS ILLUMINATE NAKONDE



The installation of street lights in Nakonde has been met with widespread excitement and joy from residents.



“This is a dream come true” said Elvin Sinkamba a resident, echoing the sentiments of many in the community.



The street lights have not only improved safety but have also boosted the town’s morale.



Local business owners are also thrilled with the transformation. “The street lights have brought new life to our town,” explained one entrepreneur, Joy Nambeye.



The installation of street lights is part of the ongoing road upgrade project in Nakonde.



While the project is still underway, the impact of the street lights is already being felt.



Residents are eagerly awaiting the completion of the project, which promises to bring even more benefits to the community.