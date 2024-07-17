RESIGNATION OF ACC BOSS TIMELY – KALABA



17th July, 2024



LUSAKA: As Citizens First party we welcome the resignation of the Anti Corruption Commission – ACC Director General Mr. Thom Shamakamba. His resignation is timely.



According to media reports, Mr. Shamakamba is accused of getting kickbacks by one of the ACC board member. He also issued threats against a University of Zambia lecturer who questioned his fight against corruption and his resignation could not have come at better time as this.



Mr. Shamakamba’s resignation demonstrates how deep rooted corruption is under President Hakainde Hichilema. Many stakeholders have raised alarm regarding the corrupt practices by senior government officials and no arrests or investigations have been made and President Hakainde has turned a deaf eye.



President Hichilema has focused more on fixing his political opponents on the pretext of fighting corruption while allowing his lieutenants to root national coffers with impunity going by revelations in the FIC report.



The fight against corruption under President Hichilema is mere rhetoric and amounts to nothing. If President Hichilema is serious about fighting corruption, Mr. Shamakamba and all those cited in the Financial Intelligence Report must be arrested and prosecuted before competent courts of law.



Zambians are encouraged to continued holding this government into account and ensure that people tasked to protect national resources do the right things. We also implore the church and civil society organizations to remain steadfast and continue speaking against any ills perpetrated by those in power.



As Citizens First party we will continue to put this government in check for the benefit of ordinary Zambians and we urge President Hichilema to be serious about fighting corruption being practiced under his government and not just playing politics.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First party

Member of UKA