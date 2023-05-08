RESIGNATION OF DOLIKA BANDA IS BAD FOR ZCCM-IH AND MINING INTERESTS IN THE COUNTRY-MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS
Thiery Charkes-France
The resignation of our Chair Dolika BANDA is a very bad sign for ZCCM-IH and the country’s mining interests
As shareholders of ZCCM-IH, we have been able to measure the great professionalism and competence of our Chairperson Dolika BANDA, her visceral interest in leading ZCCM-IH forward and defending the country’s mining interests.
Her resignation therefore raises deep questions and causes us great disappointment and deep concern at a time when crucial issues and dossiers as such KCM and Mopani are underway.
Rumours in the press and on social networks point to excessive political intervention as the reason for her departure.
We understand her frustration and thank her very much for all she has done for ZCCM IH for Over a year.
The minority shareholders will remain vigilant on the upcoming deadlines and will ensure that ZCCM-IH’s interests continue to be safeguarded.
Issued by:
Thierry CHARLES
Spokesperson of Minority Shareholders of ZCCM-IH 7th May 2023, FRANCE. [email protected]
Our mines are not safe at all.
This is the main reason he wanted to be president. To have unfettered access to our mines.
Why is he obsessed with our mines and privatisation?
That is the HH – UPND government for us.
In less than 1 year 3 permanent secretaries at the Ministry of Mines.. now the resignation of
ZCCM – IH Chair, the suspension of the company from Trading on the London Stock Exchange.
Talk about the Mopani deliberate Inertia…the mine is in your hands and Glencore is very flexible, but we have unexplained inertia.Why??? When ZCCM -IH is there.
And KCM PLC , a company under liquidation…. Feeble legal representation from the government to conclude the process… and now you want to go back to the same Vedanta.
Talk about directions on Gold , Manganese, Suglite Mining, no policy directions whatsoever, nothing in the Cabinet , just noise in the media.
But Dolika Banda has revealed it all , and now we are hearing from head of Minority Share Holders….and as Laura Miri said .”You won’t see any movement..they won’t move even a figure unless there is something for them”. But this is not 1991.Today’s Zambia is different.
We now have an alert citizenry, and any one with dubious intentions, with Sticky fingers, with insatiable pockets, will be caught, regardless of the noise from Praise Singers.
You won’t see any movement, they won’t even move a finger, unless there’s something for them. Quote by Laura Miri. Typo in my earlier post.