RESIGNATION OF DOLIKA BANDA IS BAD FOR ZCCM-IH AND MINING INTERESTS IN THE COUNTRY-MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Thiery Charkes-France

The resignation of our Chair Dolika BANDA is a very bad sign for ZCCM-IH and the country’s mining interests

As shareholders of ZCCM-IH, we have been able to measure the great professionalism and competence of our Chairperson Dolika BANDA, her visceral interest in leading ZCCM-IH forward and defending the country’s mining interests.

Her resignation therefore raises deep questions and causes us great disappointment and deep concern at a time when crucial issues and dossiers as such KCM and Mopani are underway.

Rumours in the press and on social networks point to excessive political intervention as the reason for her departure.

We understand her frustration and thank her very much for all she has done for ZCCM IH for Over a year.

The minority shareholders will remain vigilant on the upcoming deadlines and will ensure that ZCCM-IH’s interests continue to be safeguarded.

Issued by:

Thierry CHARLES

Spokesperson of Minority Shareholders of ZCCM-IH 7th May 2023, FRANCE. [email protected]