RESIGNATION OR DISMISSAL – The status of ACC DG Thom Shamakamba

A number of people have been asking and wondering why President Hakainde Hichilema waited for Mr Thom Shamakamba to resign as ACC DG instead of firing him in the face of glaring accusations.

Well the answer to that question lies in section 10 (2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8) of the Anti Corruption Act number 3 of 2012

10 (2) A person appointed Director General may be removed from office for inability to perform the functions of the office whether arising from infirmity of the body or mind or from any other cause of misconduct, and SHALL not be removed except by or in accordance with a resolution passed by the National Assembly pursuant to subsection (3) of the Act.

(3) If the National Assembly by resolution supported by simple majority, resolves that the question on the removal of the Director General ought to be investigated, the Speaker of the National Assembly will send a copy of such resolution to the Chief Justice who SHALL appoint a tribunal consisting of a Chairperson and two other members to investigate the matter.

THIS MEANS THAT THE DIRECTOR GENERAL ENJOYS SOME SECURITY OF TENURE AND CAN ONLY BE REMOVED THROUGH A VIGOROUS PROCESS OF A TRIBUNAL