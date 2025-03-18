Resist attempts by a clique to ‘rape’ Constitution, Rev Chilekwa urges Zambians

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Former Ndola Pastor’s Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says the fast track Constitutional amendment process by a clique of politicians that lack wider engagements and consensus is very suspicious.

And Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA) leader Howard Kunda said there was no consensus from Zambians on the Constitutional amendments, and no roadmap had been made regarding the same.

In an interview yesterday, Rev Mulenga said attempts to fast-track Constitutional amendments a year before tripartite elections were in bad taste and must be stopped. He said the Republican Constitution was a people's document and a supreme law of the land hence, every Zambian had a solemn duty