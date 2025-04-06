RESOLUTIONS FROM THE STAKEHOLDERS MEETING ON THE ZAMBIA ATHLETICS ELECTIONS



Lusaka, 5th April 2025 – Following the cancellation of the 2025 Zambia Athletics (ZA) elections by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Hon. Elvis C. Nkandu, MP, convened a stakeholders’ meeting to address critical concerns and chart the way forward for the elections.



The meeting, held in the Minister’s office on Friday April 4th 2025, brought together key stakeholders, including former ZA Executive Committee members, and aspiring candidates. The former Executive Committee remains dissolved. Also present in the meeting were the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sport, Mr. Kangwa Chileshe, the Permanent Secretary for Arts, Mr. Fumba Chama, NSCZ CEO Mr. Sombwa Musunsa, and senior ministry officials.





After thorough deliberations, the following resolutions were made:



1. The Zambia Athletics elections will be held on 12 April 2025.



2. The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts will support delegates with transport and accommodation to ensure full participation.





3. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will be engaged to supervise the elections, including the printing of ballot papers to ensure transparency.



4. The Electoral College will be made available to all candidates, clubs, and Provincial Area Boards before the elections to promote fairness.





5. The NSCZ will collaborate with the ZA Secretariat to facilitate the smooth preparation and hosting of the elections.



All candidates present expressed their readiness to contest in the elections under the agreed framework.





Hon. Nkandu emphasized the importance of unity and adherence to governance structures, urging members to refrain from rushing to the media with grievances. He further called on ZA to embrace expelled members and work towards fostering cohesion within the association. The Minister also reiterated that the government’s priority remains the development of athletics in Zambia, rather than internal disputes.





Issued by:



Nchimunya Bobby Ng’andu (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts