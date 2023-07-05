RESOLVE THE 1958 CHIEFDOM BOUNDARY MAP ISSUE – CHIEF CHOONGO

HOUSE of Chiefs Vice Chairperson, Chief Choongo, says delay in settling the Chiefdom Boundaries Map of 1958 has delayed development in most of the Chiefdoms in Southern Province.

Choongo said that traditional leaders are worried at a pace taken in resolving the 1958 Chiefdom Boundary Map.

He explains the situation is hindering development from taking place because foreign and local investors are scared in investing on disputed land.

Choongo describes the 1958 Chiefdom Boundary Maps as a wrong document that was made by colonial masters hence the need for adjustments.

He however says it is gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema acknowledges that the map is not a final document, hence the need to revise it.

And Mapanza Chiefdom Information Desk Chairperson, Jonathan Muchindu, says reviewing the map is not the solution to resolving boundary disputes between chiefdoms.

He feels the document is very misleading as chiefdoms where not involved in its formulation.

Byta FM