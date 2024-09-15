RESPECT PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU – LUSAMBO TELLS UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS

Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee and Deputy National Mobilization Chairperson, Bowman Lusambo has indicted the United Kwacha Alliance Council of Presidents of undermining Zambia’s Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Lusambo warned that the Patriotic Front will have no choice but to withdraw President Lungu from UKA if the trend of disregard and disrespect continues.

He says President Lungu is a former head of state who governed the Country for Seven years and therefore possesses vast experience than any of the leaders in the UKA COP.

Hon Lusambo says President Lungu did not go to UKA to cause confusion but to work in unison with other Political parties to strengthen the opposition for the purpose of retrieving the Zambian people from the abject poverty that the UPND government has subjected them to.

He says that instead of undermining him, UKA must take advantage of his presence in the Alliance and do the right thing.

Hon Lusambo says the PF is a big party with solid structures countrywide that are unmatched by both ruling party and any other opposition parties.

He says the council of presidents were supposed to call the Alliance as the PF Alliance because it is a big party…

Hon Lusambo further reiterated that as Mobilization chairman of the former ruling party he would not allow anyone from the opposition of ruling party to abuse or even disrespect President Lungu.