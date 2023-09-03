RESPOND TO THE PETITION ON KCM, MOPANI, BANDA URGES HICHILEMA

By Correspondent

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema must act swiftly and respond to the petition the consortium of Civil Society Organizations submitted at State House, urging his government to revamp the mining sector.

Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) Executive Director Samuel Banda says the petition made on 23rd August 2023, has not been responded to by President Hichilema.

A consortium of developmental civil society organisations petitioned President Hichilema to quickly handover KCM to Vedanta and announce the investor for Mopani in order to revamp the country’s mining sector.

Banda also says President Hichilema should address the challenges at the Kansenseli Gold mine.

“We believe that Government has an opportunity to address economic challenges by implementing recommendations in the petition. Economic challenges such as the high cost of living, excercabated by high fuel and mealie meal prices, unstable Kwacha and mass unemployment, are some of the issues which can be addressed by simply making the mining sector viable,” he said.

“Therefore, in the interest of restoring national economic development, reduce cost of living and improve the living standards of Zambians, we want to reiterate our position that President Hakainde Hichilema should hand over KCM to Vedanta Resources and also find a suitable investor for Mopani.”

He said as a consortium, they are worried that despite having made progressive mining reforms, government has delayed to make critical mining decisions which are a prerequisite to economic emancipation.

“We want to indicate that by making the mining sector viable, government will increase revenue which will grow our domestic economy, and reduce dependence on foreign debt. For example to reduce the cost of fuel and Mealie meal, Government can utilize revenues from the mining sector and subsidize fuel and agriculture farming inputs,” he concluded.

“We believe that the mining sector remains our key economic backbone as it accounts for about 80% of our GDP, in this regard, it is our profound appeal to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema to consider unlocking the mining sector.”