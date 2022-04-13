By Richard Waga

Your tribal supremacy nature is showing, through your naked hypocrisy. You are the most insincere, deceptive and selfish politician I know for writing this garbage.

Contrary to the crap you have written, you know very well that PF has literally been falsely accusing southerners of genocide? How many false stories did ZNBC carry to that effect? How many times did ZNBC call HH a satanist? Remember Bantustans by your former friends at the post newspaper? Remember how tonga youths were being rounded up by police for fake sabotage charges? Remember how the state-run news paper ran a headline called “genocide in namwala” over nothing that had to do with any ethnic attack? Remember how PF leaders openly told voters that Tongas were bad, selfish or tribal just to incite a vote against a region and not an individual?

Look at your insincere death count of Kungo and others? Very disingenuous and stupid. We can give you name after name of people PF murdered, which includes even fellow PF members, without any justice that Kungo’s family is being accorded right now.

The fact that you can’t admit that PF murdered a lot of young people and exploited vulnerable youths as militia, speaks to how uncompassionate you are over PF atrocities.

PF has no regrets for how they treated HH, no regret for the gas attacks they coordinated or failed to investigate, no regrets for shrinking our economy, no regrets for polarisation, no regrets for arming the youths against Zambians, no regrets for all the murders sponsored by thier party. This explains how hateful and divisive PF are.

If you are going to be in denial of the facts about evil and divisiveness that PF perpetrated. Then you should stay away from leadership. Thank God you were shipped off to other countries during PF reign. You are incapable of speaking for the poor, because you are denying them the simplest form of justice called, TRUTH.