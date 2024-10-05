RESPONSE TO NAKONDE MP LUKAS SIMUMBA’S RECENT CONDUCT

Press Statement

5th October, 2024 – Nakonde

I am compelled to address the recent actions and remarks by Nakonde Member of Parliament, Mr. Lukas Simumba, which threaten to destabilize the unity of the people in our district.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Simumba, instead of working towards the betterment of Nakonde, seems more focused on creating unnecessary tension by attempting to fight the very Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, whom he is constitutionally expected to defend.

The UPND government has shown remarkable restraint and respect for democracy, allowing Mr. Simumba to hold public meetings freely without disruption by ruling party supporters—something the Patriotic Front (PF) never respected during their decade in power. Under the PF regime, opposition voices were routinely silenced and attacked, but today, democracy is thriving.

Mr. Simumba appears to want to use President Hichilema’s upcoming visit to Nakonde, where he is expected to officiate at the Mutomolo Traditional Ceremony, to show political bravado by organizing thugs—individuals that the people of Nakonde have already rejected. This is a lesson he seems unwilling to learn.

Let me remind him that our silence is not a sign of inaction. We are fully aware of his actions, but we remain focused on the critical task at hand—improving the quality of life in Nakonde.

What will Mr. Simumba tell the people in 2026 about his contributions to the district? His only achievement so far has been undermining the very progress that has been delivered under President Hichilema’s leadership.

In just three years, Nakonde has experienced unprecedented development, largely due to the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), a clear commitment by this government to uplift every corner of Zambia.

It is worth noting that when Mr. Simumba’s party was in power, Edgar Lungu, as President, failed to visit Nakonde to face the people because he knew he had failed them. Mr. Simumba seems determined to drag us back to the dark days of violence and suppression, but we refuse to be distracted. Our focus is on unity and progress, not political chaos.

Furthermore, I would like to address the recent police search of Mr. Simumba’s residence.

He has sensationalized this event, claiming it was for merely providing lunch to teachers and giving soccer balls to schools.

Let us not forget that the rule of law must prevail. Under the PF regime, President Hichilema himself was tear-gassed and persecuted for simply exercising his democratic rights. Mr. Simumba should understand that upholding the law and accountability is part of good leadership.

As Nakonde prepares to welcome President Hichilema, it is clear how important this district is to the UPND government.

We remain committed to unity and development, and we will not allow the divisive tactics of Mr. Simumba to derail our progress.

JACKSON CHOMBA

UPND COUNCILLOR, OLD FIFE WARD, NAKONDE