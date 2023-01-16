REST IN PEACE MY STRONG BROTHER LYSON MWALE… Chipata Mayor pays tribute to his late friend

CHIPATA CITY MAYOR George Mwanza writes.

REST IN PEACE MY STRONG BROTHER LYSON MWALE

I am in deepest pain and tears, in UTH Hospital after the horrific accident that claimed your life, I am deeply broken, you are being put to rest today and I am not able to say bye to you because I am admitted in Hospital.

No amount of words can bring you back to life, only God Almighty can comfort your dear Wife, children and our Parents.

We shared the deepest dream to serve our people in our communities with a clear vision and you died on our way to fighting for things that would impact our people positively in our community.

You shared with me as your brother the deepest desire to live in a happy community and to have a happy family with your children achieving greatness in their education and life.

I promise you that I will continue with this dream and I will fight stronger to actualize the shared dream for your family, our people and the larger society.

Death is a mystery but I promise to keep our shared dream alive by doing that which is right.

Rest in Peace-Fighter

George Mwanza

Chipata City Mayor

16.01.23