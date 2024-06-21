RESTARTING NDOLA ENERGY COMPANY FOR THE SECOND TIME IN TWO MONTHS- Peter Sinkamba

RESTARTING NDOLA ENERGY COMPANY FOR THE SECOND TIME IN TWO MONTHS

By Peter Sinkamba

Two months ago, Government announced that it had restarted generation of electricity using diesel and has put 105 megawatts on the national grid.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala said in an interview that the company commenced the production of electricity last week (April 2024).

“We have restarted electricity generation at Ndola Energy, for now we are using diesel though it is slightly on the expensive side but very soon we will start importing Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO),” he said.

I have noted from Dr. Brian Mushimba post that again the same project will be restarted tomorrow at a ceremony to be graced by Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, Energy Minister Peter Kapala and Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa.

Just wondering what’s going on!