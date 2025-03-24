Resting man mistaken for deceased body in Verulam



A 60-year-old man resting in a bush along the R102 in Verulam was mistaken for a deceased body on Monday morning.





Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call at approximately 07h52 and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers entered the dense bush and found the man lying on the ground with his upper body covered by a black refuse bag.





When officers removed the bag, the man woke up and explained that he resides in Ndwedwe, KZN. He had been unable to afford transport home from Verulam CBD the previous night and decided to sleep in the bush. A passing pedestrian spotted him and mistakenly believed he was dead.





The man, who is self-employed and makes toys from wire, was unharmed.