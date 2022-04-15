RESULTS FROM NALIKWANDA CONSTITUENCY, MONGU MAYORAL BY-ELECTION 56 OUT OF 58 POLLING STATIONS

1. NYAMBE MUYUMBANA UPND= *4,763*

2. FRANCIS MUNDIA PF= *252*

3. KAMWENGO KAMUTI PUNP= *43*

TOTAL NUMBER OF BALLOT IN PAPERS IN BALLOT= *5,103*

REJECTED BALLOTS= *47*