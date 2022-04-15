RESULTS FROM NALIKWANDA CONSTITUENCY, MONGU MAYORAL BY-ELECTION 56 OUT OF 58 POLLING STATIONS
1. NYAMBE MUYUMBANA UPND= *4,763*
2. FRANCIS MUNDIA PF= *252*
3. KAMWENGO KAMUTI PUNP= *43*
TOTAL NUMBER OF BALLOT IN PAPERS IN BALLOT= *5,103*
REJECTED BALLOTS= *47*
This is proof that there is no opposition and competition. PF is completely dead and decapitated.
So you wonder, on whose behalf is Lubinda, Mwamba, Nakachinda, and others speaking. They have no following and no supporters. They only speak for their stomachs and get paid by the crooked PF clique that represents thieves!