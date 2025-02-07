RESULTS FROM THE JUST ENDED BY-ELECTIONS ARE A REFLECTION OF THE WISHES OF THE PEOPLE AND TRUE DEMOCRACY – NALUMANGO





She wrote….



Fellow citizens,



We can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than the people of Zambia. The results from the just ended by elections have reflected the wish of the people and true democracy.





This is what we cried for, this is what the people of Zambia voted for in 2021; democracy, peace, and stability. Not retrogressive proliferation of mis- and disinformation, spread of continued hate speech and divisive behaviors.





I personally saw both the ruling UPND and opposition alliances work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, but at the end, the people of respective constituencies have democratically spoken through the ballot.





Let me conclude by congratulating the UPND’s Justin Kapema and Simon Banda for scooping Pambashe and Petauke Central constituencies respectively.





Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Acting President of the Republic of Zambia.