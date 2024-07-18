RESULTS OF LIVING CONDITIONS MONITORING SURVEY AND CHILD POVERTY REPORT CONFIRMATION THAT ZAMBIA IS WORSE OFF UNDER UPND GOVT- Sean Tembo

RESULTS OF LIVING CONDITIONS MONITORING SURVEY AND CHILD POVERTY REPORT CONFIRMATION THAT ZAMBIA IS WORSE OFF UNDER UPND GOVT

By Michael Kaluba

Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP leader Sean Tembo says the results of the living conditions monitoring survey and the 2023 child poverty report are confirmation that Zambia is worse off today under the UPND Government than before.

According to the Zambia Statistics Agency, Zambia’s poverty levels have increased to 60 percent while over 6.6 million children are living in abject poverty with the number of children lacking basic necessities such as food and shelter increasing from 54.4 percent in 2022 to 70.6 in 2023.

Mr. Tembo says he is saddened but not surprised by these statistics contending that President Hakainde Hichilema’s policies such as giving tax holidays to the mines, actually favor foreign investors at the expense of the Zambians.

He also says these reports vindicate assertions that the UPND Governments economic policies are incapable of improving the lives of the Zambian people.

Mr. Tembo has since appealed to President Hichilema to consider convening a national multi-stakeholder economic indaba which would help his Government to formulate new and better economic policies that can cushion the suffering of Zambians until 2026.

PHOENIX NEWS