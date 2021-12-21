RESULTS OF UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY PRIMARY ELECTIONS – CANDIDATE ADOPTION PROCESS
The following are the combined results of the 5 wards and constituency body of the UPND Kabwata primary elections which are part of the process to identify the candidate who’s going to contest as Kabwata MP in the forthcoming 20 January 2022 by-election.
1. Andrew Tayengwa – 103
2. Mike Mulabe – 47
3. Sulwe Issac Hamuchele – 21
4. Mutinta Mazoka – 19
5. Chilekwa Munkonge – 16
6. Msaiwale Mlewa – 5
7. Royd Chibonta – 4
8. Sibeso Banda – 4
9. Dr. Bob Sakahilu – 3
10. Ackim Moono – 2
11. Felix Kayeyi – 1
12. Henry Chibutu – 1
13. Mulenga Sata – 1
ELECTION SUMMARY STATS:
Total valid votes cast: 227
Total eligible voters (electoral college): 264
Rejected votes: 1
Voter turnout: 86%
Issued by:
Mainda Simataa
UPND Information and Publicity Secretary
Kabwata Constituency
Lusaka
Dated: Tuesday, 21 December 2021
