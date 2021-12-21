RESULTS OF UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY PRIMARY ELECTIONS – CANDIDATE ADOPTION PROCESS

The following are the combined results of the 5 wards and constituency body of the UPND Kabwata primary elections which are part of the process to identify the candidate who’s going to contest as Kabwata MP in the forthcoming 20 January 2022 by-election.

1. Andrew Tayengwa – 103

2. Mike Mulabe – 47

3. Sulwe Issac Hamuchele – 21

4. Mutinta Mazoka – 19

5. Chilekwa Munkonge – 16

6. Msaiwale Mlewa – 5

7. Royd Chibonta – 4

8. Sibeso Banda – 4

9. Dr. Bob Sakahilu – 3

10. Ackim Moono – 2

11. Felix Kayeyi – 1

12. Henry Chibutu – 1

13. Mulenga Sata – 1

ELECTION SUMMARY STATS:

Total valid votes cast: 227

Total eligible voters (electoral college): 264

Rejected votes: 1

Voter turnout: 86%

Issued by:

Mainda Simataa

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary

Kabwata Constituency

Lusaka

Dated: Tuesday, 21 December 2021