RETAIL AND WHOLESALE STORES DIRECTED NOT TO SELL 2KG SUGAR ABOVE K60

Government has directed all retail and wholesale stores not to sell 2kg Sugar above K60 with immediate effect.

This follows a sharp rise in the price of Sugar countrywide which has seen some retail shops selling the commodity as high as K90.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in the Sugar industry in Lusaka today, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says after successfully engaging the Sugar manufacturers and distributors, Government and manufacturers have agreed that the price of a 2Kg pack of sugar should sale between K56 to K58 but not exceeding K60.

Mr. Mulenga says it is unfortunate that some traders are taking advantage of the country’s economic challenges to make enormous profits by exploiting consumers even when prices of sugar from manufacturers have remained unchanged.

He says it is Government’s responsibility to ensure that even during this time when the country is faced with the impact of the drought situation, there is affordable food available for the people to consume adding that the directive will be extended to other commodities after further consultations and engagements.

PN