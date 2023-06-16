Retaliatory arrests have greatly increased under Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s reign- Fred M’membe

RETALIATORY ARRESTS

Retaliatory arrests have greatly increased under Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s reign.

Retaliatory arrests refer to arrests by law enforcement officials against persons in retaliation for those persons’ free expression rights. In other words, a retaliatory arrest is one in which a law enforcement officer arrests a person because he or she doesn’t like the person’s speech, rather than because the person actually committed a crime.

There have been more people arrested in the one year ten months of Mr Hichilema’s presidency than in any of our past regimes.

Where will this end? How can this be explained?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party