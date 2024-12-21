RETIRED BANKER IN CHOMA DISTRICT LOSES OVER K900,000 IN PHONE SCAM



A 53-year-old retired banker from Mochipapa Compound in Choma District had more than K900,000 withdrawn from her bank account after unknown individuals replaced her Zamtel phone number and accessed her two Indo Zambia Bank accounts.





The victim, identified as Oritah Munsaka, lost a total of K939,886.01.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, stated that the incident occurred on 19th December 2024, between 15:00 and 19:00 hours.





Daka explained that Munsaka had been accessing her funds through mobile banking using a Zamtel number, as well as through ATM and over-the-counter withdrawals.



He noted that in November this year, on an unspecified day, she withdrew some money from her accounts, leaving balances of K917,467 in one account and K22,399.01 in the other.





Daka stated that on 19th December 2024, around 18:00 hours, the victim left her phone, which had the Zamtel SIM card linked to her two bank accounts, on the charger.





Around 20:00 hours, when she went to unplug the phone, she saw a message from Zamtel stating that her SIM card had been successfully registered but with no network access.



When she visited the Zamtel Choma branch the next day, she was advised to replace her SIM card. After doing so, she checked the bank balances for the two accounts and discovered that there was no money in them.





Daka said that when she rushed to Indo Zambia Bank, she was informed that her money had been withdrawn on 19th December 2024, between 15:00 and 20:00 hours, using her Zamtel number.



He stated that investigations into the matter have been instituted.