RETIRED GENERAL LUNGU DECLARES FRONTLINE RETURN, IT IS TIME FOR LIEUTENANTS TO KNOW YOUR PLACE – Chanoda Ngwira

RETIRED GENERAL LUNGU DECLARES FRONTLINE RETURN, IT IS TIME FOR LIEUTENANTS TO KNOW YOUR PLACE



By Chanoda Ngwira F



The retired General, Dr Edgar Lungu has made public his intention to return to the frontline, spearheading the battle against this failed regime of Mr Hakainde Hichilema.



With the scent of political turmoil thickening in the air, this audacious step demands a recalibration of ranks. When a figure of seniority and authority re-enters the fray, it is imperative for lieutenants and those of other ranks to heed the unspoken code of engagement. In this volatile arena, the echo of power struggles past hints at an impending clash of titans, where subordinates must navigate the shifting sands of allegiance and duty.



Former President Lungu’s proclamation, born from discontent with the present leadership, thrusts a dilemma upon the lower ranks. As the battle lines are drawn and loyalties tested, the imperative for junior figures to step aside and offer support from the rear becomes glaringly apparent. In the face of a resurgent force from the past, unity must prevail, not through blind obedience, but through a strategic alliance that best serves the collective goal.



The forthcoming electoral battleground of 2026 beckons with uncertainty and foreboding, a stage where leadership dynamics will be tested and alliances reshaped. The resolve of lieutenants and foot soldiers to adapt and strategize in the face of a retired General’s return will ultimately determine the outcome of this political warfare. As the drums of conflict beat louder, only those who grasp the subtleties of hierarchy and the nuances of power will emerge unscathed in the aftermath.



In the crucible of electoral combat, the mantra remains clear, when former giants dance back into the fray, it is the lieutenants’ duty to know their place, navigate the stormy waters of upheaval, and uphold the banner of unity in the face of looming discord.



(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, teacher, former Trade Unionist, politician, writer and political commentator. For private engagement, email: orisonconsult@gmail.com and chanodangwira@yahoo.com)