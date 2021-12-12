Retired Zambian fwaka yachingoni artist Bob Mabege goes mad. Mr. Mabege who has been smoking weed all these years has finally started kudoba mapaper.

BOB MABEGE Facts: Born BOB MUTAMBO, Bob is the only child in the family. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shumba came from Zimbabwe. He was born on 31st May 1983.

After his biological father, Mr. Shumba died in 1988, his mother married to Mr. Mutambo who raised him. Unfortunately both the stepfather and the mother died in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

Bob started his primary education in 1990 at Lotus Primary School in Lusaka and later went to Kamwala Secondary School in 1997 where he did his lower Secondary. He later completed his Grade 12 at a private school, In 2003 Sound Check released a compilation album and he contributed a track called Ndalama Za Masoka.

In October 2004 he recorded Ba Dadi and Poor Finishing at D&D studios. These two songs gained massive popularity and excellent radio airplay and caught the ear of Zambia’s leading record company, Mondo Music Corporation.

Bob later mentioned that he would start singing Gospel and later emerged on a song featuring JOHN CHITI that was almost the last time most Zambians heard Bob Mabege